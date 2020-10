Bosa (triceps/knee) remains questionable for Mondoay's game against the Saints but is also managing an ankle injury, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

The 25-year-old was already considered questionable with the triceps and knee issues, but he's also picked up the ankle injury. Even if Bosa is cleared to play Monday, he figures to be less than 100 percent given the trio of injuries.