Bosa, who suited up Monday against the Saints, said he wouldn't have been able to play if the game was on Sunday and that his ankle was the most bothersome of his array of injuries, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Bosa's comments suggest the standout pass rusher isn't out of the woods yet with his myriad injuries, but he should benefit from the schedule change that has the Chargers on bye in Week 6 rather than facing the Jets. His practice participation will be worth monitoring next week ahead of a Week 7 meeting with the Jaguars.