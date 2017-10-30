Bosa recorded four tackles and a sack in the 21-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Another game, another record for the dominant second-year pro. Sunday's sack of Tom Brady set an NFL record for most sacks through a player's first 20 games, giving Bosa 19 in his career, with 8.5 of those coming this season. He's about as reliable of an IDP option as they come, and one worth stashing a roster spot for given the Chargers' bye next week.