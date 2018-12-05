Chargers' Joey Bosa: Another sack Sunday
Bosa recorded six tackles (four solo) and a sack across 57 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Steelers.
Bosa continues to work his way back into the rotation after missing the first 10 weeks of the season with a foot injury. After only seeing 31 and 33 snaps in his first two games respectively, Bosa's snap count jumped to 57 on Sunday night. Look for the snap counts to continue to increase, leaving a good chance for more sacks down the road.
