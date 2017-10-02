Bosa earned another six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Eagles.

Bosa is on pace to blow past his 2016 tackle numbers, as the former first-round pick is tied with Khalil Mack for the most tackles by a defensive lineman through the first four weeks. It's come at the expense of the gaudy sack totals, as Bosa has failed to find his way to the quarterback for the second time this season.