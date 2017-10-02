Chargers' Joey Bosa: Another six tackles despite loss
Bosa earned another six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Eagles.
Bosa is on pace to blow past his 2016 tackle numbers, as the former first-round pick is tied with Khalil Mack for the most tackles by a defensive lineman through the first four weeks. It's come at the expense of the gaudy sack totals, as Bosa has failed to find his way to the quarterback for the second time this season.
More News
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Picks up six tackles in loss•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Snaps sack streak in Sunday's loss•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Dominant pass rusher in loss•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Secures sack in preseason win•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Suits up for first preseason game•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Playing with dislocated finger•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...