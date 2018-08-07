Chargers' Joey Bosa: Avoids serious injury
Bosa appears to have suffered just a minor foot issue and is expected to be fine, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The initial news that Bosa hobbled off likely caused Chargers fans' hearts to skip a beat, but it appears there's not much to the issue. It's best to consider him day-to-day moving forward.
