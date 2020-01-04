Play

Bosa posted 67 tackles, 11.5 sacks and a forced fumble throughout the 2019 season.

Bosa earned his second trip to the Pro Bowl by finishing tied for second in the AFC in sacks, while also racking up the fifth-most tackles of any defensive end in the NFL. The Chargers are expected to make the fourth-year pro one of the highest paid defensive ends ever sometime this offseason, although the 24-year-old still is under contract thanks to the fifth-year option, which will pay him $14.4 million in 2020.

