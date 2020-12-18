Bosa has exited Thursday's game against the Raiders and is being evaluated for a concussion.
Bosa was clearly playing through injuries Thursday, and he had four tackles (two solo) to begin overtime. If he's indeed placed in the concussion protocol, the star defensive end won't be eligible to retake the field. Earlier this season Bosa missed two games due to a concussion suffered Week 8.
