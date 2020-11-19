Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn confirmed after Wednesday's practice that Bosa has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Bosa was a full participant in the Chargers' first Week 11 practice, and the confirmation from his coach that he's no longer in the concussion protocol clears the way for the starting defensive end to return from a two-game absence Sunday against the Jets. Through seven outings this season, Bosa has accrued 18 tackles and 4.5 sacks.