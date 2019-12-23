Bosa picked up four tackles and a sack in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Raiders.

In an almost eerily similar fashion, Bosa is on pace to tie or surpass his 2017 figures in tackles (70) and sacks (12.5) thanks in large part to playing a full 16-game season for just the second time this season. Alongside Melvin Ingram, the Chargers still boast one of the most destructive pass-rushing duos in the NFL, although it remains to be seen if they'll wreak havoc on the Chiefs in a meaningless Week 17 contest.