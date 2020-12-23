Bosa is in the league's five-step concussion protocol Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Popper notes that the Chargers don't intend to shut Bosa down for the season, but given that the star defensive end is dealing with his second concussion in eight weeks, it would seem unlikely that the team rushes him back either. He missed two games due to a concussion earlier this season, and the Chargers have already been eliminated from playoff contention.
