Chargers' Joey Bosa: Continues good start to 2019
Bosa recorded a pair of tackles (one solo) and half a sack in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Houston.
Bosa continues to be a solid presence on the Chargers defensive line in the early stages of the 2019 season, finishing Week 3 with 1.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded a pair of hits on Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson. For Bosa to maximize his value in IDP formats, the 24-year-old must continue pressuring opposing quarterbacks like he did Sunday, and if he does that, Bosa's sack numbers should return to where they were during his rookie and sophomore seasons.
