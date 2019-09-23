Bosa recorded a pair of tackles (one solo) and half a sack in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Houston.

Bosa continues to be a solid presence on the Chargers defensive line in the early stages of the 2019 season, finishing Week 3 with 1.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded a pair of hits on Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson. For Bosa to maximize his value in IDP formats, the 24-year-old must continue pressuring opposing quarterbacks like he did Sunday, and if he does that, Bosa's sack numbers should return to where they were during his rookie and sophomore seasons.

