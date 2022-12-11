Bosa (groin) will be re-evaluated early in the upcoming week and could be cleared to resume practicing with the team as soon as Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bosa hasn't played since Week 3 and will miss his 10th consecutive game Sunday against the Dolphins while he continues to recover from groin surgery, but the star edge rusher doesn't look as though he'll be sidelined for much longer. Assuming Bosa's upcoming re-evaluation bears favorable news, the Chargers will likely designate him for a return from injured reserve, opening up a 21-day window wherein he can practice with the team without counting toward the 53-man roster. If Bosa responds well to his initial practice work and if conditioning isn't a concern, he could be reinstated to the roster ahead of the Chargers' Week 15 matchup with the Titans next Sunday.