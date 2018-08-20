Bosa (foot) may be able to practice Tuesday on a limited basis, Jack Wang of the Orange County Register reports.

Bosa has missed back-to-back preseason games due to a minor foot injury, but he could be ready for limited reps during Tuesday's practice. The former third-overall pick won't be rushed into action, however, as the Chargers have no reason to risk the health of their star defensive end.

More News
Our Latest Stories