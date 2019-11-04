Chargers' Joey Bosa: Dominant once more
Bosa recorded four tackles, one and a half sacks and four quarterback hits in the 26-11 win Sunday over the Packers.
Bosa and fellow defensive end Melvin Ingram effectively held the Packers to zero points in the first half, as the dynamic pass-rushing duo completely neutralized what was regarded as one of the better offensive lines entering Sunday. Relying on his trademark strength and agility, Bosa whipped around the edge on multiple occasions to force quarterback Aaron Rodgers back into the middle of the pocket, or outright finessed his way into the interior for an easy quarterback takedown of his own. After recording just 2.5 sacks through six games, the elder Bosa now has 5.5 sacks in the past three contests and figures to be in for another lucrative venture against the Raiders in Week 10.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...