Bosa recorded four tackles, one and a half sacks and four quarterback hits in the 26-11 win Sunday over the Packers.

Bosa and fellow defensive end Melvin Ingram effectively held the Packers to zero points in the first half, as the dynamic pass-rushing duo completely neutralized what was regarded as one of the better offensive lines entering Sunday. Relying on his trademark strength and agility, Bosa whipped around the edge on multiple occasions to force quarterback Aaron Rodgers back into the middle of the pocket, or outright finessed his way into the interior for an easy quarterback takedown of his own. After recording just 2.5 sacks through six games, the elder Bosa now has 5.5 sacks in the past three contests and figures to be in for another lucrative venture against the Raiders in Week 10.