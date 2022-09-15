Bosa notched three tackles (two solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble during Sunday's 24-19 win over Las Vegas.

Bosa's day was overshadowed by fellow pass rusher Khalil Mack, who had three sacks versus his former team. It's hard to imagine the tandem getting off on a better foot, which bodes well as the Chargers prepare to contain Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. J.C. Jackson (ankle) is officially questionable for Week 2, but if available his return would provide a notable boost for Los Angeles' defense.