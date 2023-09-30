Bosa (hamstring) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Raiders, Kris Rhim of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

After playing 56 defensive snaps in Week 1 against the Dolphins, Bosa has played just 43 defensive snaps over the past two contests while dealing with a hamstring injury. He was initially listed as questionable Friday but was downgraded to doubtful Saturday after he was unable to log a practice session all week. Tuli Tuipulotu and Chris Rumph are in line for an increased workload opposite Khalil Mack in Week 4 if Bosa is unable to play.