Chargers' Joey Bosa: Electric performance Sunday
Bosa recorded seven tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks across 88 snaps in Sunday's win over the Bears.
Bosa was making plays all over the field Sunday, including a pivotal sack late in the fourth quarter with the Bears driving into field goal range. While his brother is garnering all the attention at the moment, Bosa is quietly putting together an equally impressive campaign. He now has 28 tackles (10 for a loss), seven sacks and a forced fumble across eight games while playing in 86 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8,...
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....