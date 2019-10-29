Bosa recorded seven tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks across 88 snaps in Sunday's win over the Bears.

Bosa was making plays all over the field Sunday, including a pivotal sack late in the fourth quarter with the Bears driving into field goal range. While his brother is garnering all the attention at the moment, Bosa is quietly putting together an equally impressive campaign. He now has 28 tackles (10 for a loss), seven sacks and a forced fumble across eight games while playing in 86 percent of the team's defensive snaps.