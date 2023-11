Bosa is questionable to return to Sunday's game after suffering a foot injury.

Bosa was carted back to the locker room after limping to the sidelines in the first quarter of Sunday's contest, per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. Tuli Tuipulotu, a 2023 second-round pick, is expected to see more work on the Chargers' defensive line with Bosa back in the locker room.