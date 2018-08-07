Bosa was removed from Tuesday's practice with a foot injury, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Bosa walked off the field under his own power and is headed for further evaluation. He had surgery on a finger during the offseason but doesn't seem to have dealt with any limitations in practice. The 23-year-old is already one of the most valuable non-quarterbacks in the league, with 111 tackles, 23 sacks and five forced fumbles through 28 NFL games.

