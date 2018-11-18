Bosa (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "I'd be shocked if [Bosa] doesn't [play]," a source told Schefter.

Bosa has been sidelined since early August with a left foot injury that was initially believed to be minor, but later revealed as a fairly significant bone bruise. The defensive end looks to be on the mend, however, as he practiced throughout the week in a limited fashion to put him on track for his season debut. Because of the extensive time he's missed, Bosa will likely be eased into the mix, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relaying that the Chargers will determine the 23-year-old's snap count based on how he's feeling early in the contest.