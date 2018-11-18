Chargers' Joey Bosa: Expected to make season debut
Bosa (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "I'd be shocked if [Bosa] doesn't [play]," a source told Schefter.
Bosa has been sidelined since early August with a left foot injury that was initially believed to be minor, but later revealed as a fairly significant bone bruise. The defensive end looks to be on the mend, however, as he practiced throughout the week in a limited fashion to put him on track for his season debut. Because of the extensive time he's missed, Bosa will likely be eased into the mix, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relaying that the Chargers will determine the 23-year-old's snap count based on how he's feeling early in the contest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...