Bosa (groin) is expected to be sidelined 8-to-10 weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bosa is recovering from surgery to address a groin tear, and the Chargers have already placed the star edge rusher on IR. The team will likely turn to Chris Rumph and Kyle Van Noy to pick up the slack opposite Khalil Mack, but the void left by Bosa will be difficult to fill as he works his way back to full health. Bosa underwent surgery Thursday.
More News
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Shifts to injured reserve•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Set to undergo groin surgery•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Dealing with significant injury•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Undergoing tests on groin•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Won't return against Jaguars•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Suffers groin injury•