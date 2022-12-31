Chargers coach Brandon Staley said the Chargers plan to activate Bosa (groin) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.

Bosa landed on IR with a groin tear after the first two games of the regular season and he was finally designated to return to practice Thursday. The Bolts still need to officially restore the 27-year-old defensive to the active roster before he can suit up again, so this move will come at some point Friday or Saturday. Bosa recorded double-digit sacks in four of his first six seasons, and his return ahead of the playoffs should be a significant boost for the Bolts' pass rush, which currently ranks 20th with 31 sacks this season.