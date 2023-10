Bosa (toe) is expected to play Monday versus Dallas, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Bosa is officially listed as questionable going into the Chargers' contest versus the Cowboys, but barring any setback, it sounds like he should be good to go. If there's bad news for Bosa, it's that his chances to rush the passer could be few and far between; Dallas has been relatively run-heavy through five games this season.