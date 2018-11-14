Chargers' Joey Bosa: Finally ready to practice
Bosa (foot) will return to practice Wednesday, taking part in individual drills and possibly even some team drills, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Bosa is taking a big step forward in his lengthy rehab process, though a return for Sunday's game against the Broncos might be pushing it. His presence on the field would provide a massive boost to a Chargers defense that already seems to have found its groove without the help of the No. 3 overall pick from the 2016 draft
