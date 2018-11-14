Bosa (foot) will return to practice Wednesday, taking part in individual drills and possibly even some team drills, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Bosa is taking a big step forward in his lengthy rehab process, though a return for Sunday's game against the Broncos might be pushing it. His presence on the field would provide a massive boost to a Chargers defense that already seems to have found its groove without the help of the No. 3 overall pick from the 2016 draft