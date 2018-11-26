Bosa (foot) recorded five tackles (three solo) and two sacks in the 45-10 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

It appears as if Bosa is fully health, as the defensive end terrorized quarterback Josh Rosen throughout the game, recording the only two sacks of the contest. He'll face a far more difficult task next week against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers.

