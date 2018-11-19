Coach Anthony Lynn said Bosa's left foot is "a little sore" following Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Broncos, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Making his season debut Sunday, Bosa notched one solo tackle and no other stats on 31 (of 56) defensive snaps. Lynn relayed Bosa played a bit more than the expected 20 such snaps and emerged from the game "fine." Bosa is expected to increase his workload this coming Sunday against the Cardinals, but first he'll have to manage some residual discomfort in his left foot.