Bosa recorded six tackles (four solo), two sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Titans.

Bosa disrupted Ryan Tannehill's debut for the Titans, although the Chargers were unable to recover the fumble Bosa forced. The fourth-year pro continues to be one of the league's top pass rushers with five sacks through seven games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories