Bosa recorded his third sack in as many games this season in the Charger's 28-24 victory over the Vikings.

Bosa made his only tackle count when he took down Kirk Cousins during Sunday's contest. After fighting through a hamstring injury to get cleared, he ultimately saw a limited workload with 25 defensive snaps (32 percent). There were no reports of any setbacks, so he could be in line for a bigger role in Week 4 versus the Raiders.