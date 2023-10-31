Bosa had four tackles (two solo) including a sack in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Bears.

Bosa got to Tyson Bagent on a third down on the Bears' first drive of the game that forced Chicago to punt the ball away. Bosa is now up to four sacks on the season and has surpassed his 2022 total of 2.5. He played 38 defensive snaps in Sunday's game which was the second straight contest of reaching 37 or more snaps on defense. Bosa was dealing with a toe issue that held him out of Week 4, so his snap count could increase as the season progresses.