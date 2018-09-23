Chargers' Joey Bosa: Getting cast removed
Bosa is scheduled to have his cast removed Sunday from his injured left foot, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bosa has yet to play this season while recovering from a significant bone bruise and is likely at least another week or two away from making his 2018 debut. While getting the cast removed amounts to a step forward for Bosa in his recovery, he'll still be confined to a walking boot for the time being when he's not rehabbing or working out.
