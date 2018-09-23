Bosa is scheduled to have his cast removed Sunday from his injured left foot, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bosa has yet to play this season while recovering from a significant bone bruise and is likely at least another week or two away from making his 2018 debut. While getting the cast removed amounts to a step forward for Bosa in his recovery, he'll still be confined to a walking boot for the time being when he's not rehabbing or working out.