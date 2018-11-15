Bosa (knee) has a chance to make his season debut against the Broncos on Sunday, Steve Wyche of NFL.com reports.

Bosa returned to practice this week after having been sidelined since August, and logged his second consecutive limited participation Thursday. The star defensive end reportedly said that he expects his left foot to "be sore Monday morning," alluding to the pain he'd be required to manage if he plays against the Broncos in Week 11. Friday's practice session should serve to further illuminate Bosa's chances of making his 2018 debut Sunday, and it's possible that Bosa could play on a limited snap count if he does ultimately suit up.