Chargers' Joey Bosa: Getting closer to return
Bosa (knee) has a chance to make his season debut against the Broncos on Sunday, Steve Wyche of NFL.com reports.
Bosa returned to practice this week after having been sidelined since August, and logged his second consecutive limited participation Thursday. The star defensive end reportedly said that he expects his left foot to "be sore Monday morning," alluding to the pain he'd be required to manage if he plays against the Broncos in Week 11. Friday's practice session should serve to further illuminate Bosa's chances of making his 2018 debut Sunday, and it's possible that Bosa could play on a limited snap count if he does ultimately suit up.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...