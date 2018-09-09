Bosa is scheduled to travel to Green Bay on Wednesday to meet with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson for a second opinion, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bosa was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left foot earlier this week and was ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Chiefs. There's concern within the Chargers organization that Bosa might be dealing with a fractured foot, an injury that would likely necessitate an even longer absence. Bosa's meeting with Anderson should provide more clarity on the extent of the setback, but the fact that the defensive end will be in Wisconsin for an evaluation suggests he'll be listed as a non-participant for at least the Chargers' first practice of next week. Even if Bosa receives a good report from Anderson, it doesn't appear likely that the 23-year-old will be ready to go for the Week 2 matchup with the Bills, either.