Bosa (shin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Raiders.
Bosa practiced on a limited basis both Tuesday and Wednesday, showing enough to avoid an injury designation for Thursday's game. This shin injury limited the pass rusher's practice reps earlier this month, but he has still suited up for games and will do so again here as he looks to build on his season total of 7.5 sacks.
