Chargers' Joey Bosa: Held without a sack in playoffs loss
Bosa did not record a sack in Sunday's divisional-round loss to the Patriots.
Thus concludes Bosa's third season in the NFL, one marred by injuries and tentative return dates. After missing the first 10 games of the regular season with a preseason foot injury that was initially deemed "minor", Bosa proceeded to wreak havoc on the quarterback, tallying six sacks in the subsequent nine games. Given the Chargers aren't expected to lose many, if any, of their key starters during the offseason, a healthy campaign could very well see Bosa repeating his 2017 numbers, in which he recorded 70 tackles and 12 sacks.
