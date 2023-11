Bosa recorded six tackles (three solo), including 2.5 sacks, while forcing and recovering a fumble in Monday night's 27-6 win over the Jets.

Bosa was a menace during Monday Night Football, getting to quarterback Zach Wilson three times, including a strip sack which he recovered in the first quarter. The 28-year-old has now registered 10 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, over the last two games.