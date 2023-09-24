Bosa (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is on track to be active for the contest, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Bosa's status will be confirmed when the Chargers release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the game's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. According to Pelissero, the Chargers plan to have Bosa increase his playing time from Week 2, when he was limited to just 18 snaps in a 27-24 overtime loss to the Titans while being eased back from the hamstring issue. The light playing time didn't hinder Bosa from a productivity standpoint, as he finished with four tackles and two sacks during his time on the field.