Bosa (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Raiders.

A downgrade in injury status on a Saturday is always an ominous sign, and with that scenario having played out for Bosa, it's unsurprising he's now officially ruled out for Sunday's AFC West clash. The hamstring issue has been a lingering problem for Bosa since Week 2, but he'll now have the Chargers' Week 5 bye to hopefully get healthy enough to suit up against the Cowboys in a Week 6 Monday night home showdown on Oct. 16.