Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Bosa won't be available to play Sunday against the Texans following the edge rusher's placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network reports.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Bosa was previously placed on the list Nov. 16 as an unvaccinated close contact of an infected person, but after completing the required five-day quarantine, he was activated one day in advance of the team's Week 11 win over the Steelers. The timing of Bosa's placement on the list would have allowed him to play in Houston this weekend if he were once again deemed a close contact, but Staley's announcement that the 26-year-old has been ruled out well ahead of the Week 16 game indicates that he tested positive for virus. He'll now be out for 10 days as the result of the positive test, but unless he experiences major symptoms of the virus, Bosa should be ready to play Week 17 against the Broncos.