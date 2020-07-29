Bosa has agreed to terms on a five-year, $135 million contract extension with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bosa's new deal is a record for defensive players and includes $102 million guaranteed. The contract ties the two-time Pro Bowler to Los Angeles for the next six seasons, solidifying his position one of the team's defensive cornerstones for the foreseeable future. Still just 25 years old, Bosa has never finished with less than double-digit sacks in seasons where he's played at least 10 games. For the upcoming campaign, Bosa will once again suit up alongside Melvin Ingram to form one of the most formidable pass-rush duos in the league.