Bosa (foot), who is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, is expected to be sidelined into October, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn suggested a few days earlier that Bosa would be sidelined for "the next couple weeks" after the star defensive end was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left foot when he met with Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday. It appears Lynn's estimation of the extent of Bosa's injury may have been a tad generous, with the timeline Schefter offered implying the 23-yera-old's recovery may sit in the 3-to-4-week range, if not longer. Either way, the Chargers likely won't be able to pinpoint a target date for Bosa's return until he's able to practice in some capacity. While Bosa is sidelined, Isaac Rochell will likely be the primary beneficiary of increased snaps opposite Melvin Ingram.