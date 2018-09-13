Chargers' Joey Bosa: Likely to miss 'next couple weeks'
Chargers head coach said Thursday in an interview with Ross Tucker of SiriusXM NFL Radio that Bosa (foot) "will probably be gone for the next couple weeks."
Bosa traveled to Wisconsin on Wednesday to visit renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who diagnosed the star defensive end with a bone bruise in his left foot. While the Chargers are likely relieved that Bosa isn't dealing with a stress fracture, the team is still viewing him as week-to-week and anticipates that he'll miss at least a couple more games while he recovers from the issue. With Lynn essentially ruling Bosa out for Week 2, 2017 seventh-round pick Isaac Rochell is expected to see another healthy snap count at defensive end opposite Melvin Ingram.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...