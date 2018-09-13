Chargers head coach said Thursday in an interview with Ross Tucker of SiriusXM NFL Radio that Bosa (foot) "will probably be gone for the next couple weeks."

Bosa traveled to Wisconsin on Wednesday to visit renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who diagnosed the star defensive end with a bone bruise in his left foot. While the Chargers are likely relieved that Bosa isn't dealing with a stress fracture, the team is still viewing him as week-to-week and anticipates that he'll miss at least a couple more games while he recovers from the issue. With Lynn essentially ruling Bosa out for Week 2, 2017 seventh-round pick Isaac Rochell is expected to see another healthy snap count at defensive end opposite Melvin Ingram.