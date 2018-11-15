Chargers' Joey Bosa: Limited participant Wednesday
Bosa (foot) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
The team indicated earlier in the day Bosa would take part in individual drills Wednesday, and being listed as a limited participant is a good indication for his participation in at least some team drills. Coach Anthony Lynn floated the possibility of the 23-year-old taking the field Sunday against Denver, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports, but also said "He hasn't played football in 13 or 14 weeks, so we have to be careful with him back in there." Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should provide further clarity on Bosa's status, but he currently seems headed for a questionable tag at best.
