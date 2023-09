Bosa (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders.

Bosa was a non-participant at practice all week, so his status is murky heading into Sunday. He fought through the injury for last week's victory over the Vikings, but only ended up playing 25 defensive snaps (32 percent). Even if he does ultimately get the green light, he could end up looking at another limited workload. More clarity on his status will presumably come Sunday morning.