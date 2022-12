Bosa (groin) isn't practicing Thursday and looks unlikely to return from injured reserve for Sunday's game against the Titans, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Considering the Chargers haven't yet opened Bosa's 21-day evaluation window in practice by designating him for return from IR, he doesn't appear as though he'll be an option for Week 15. The star edge rusher has been sidelined since Week 3 after undergoing surgery to address a groin tear.