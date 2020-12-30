Coach Anthony Lynn said there's a "good chance" Bosa (concussion) won't be available Week 17, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Bosa appears set to close out the 2020 campaign with back-to-back absences due to his second concussion of the season. At 6-9 the Chargers are already firmly eliminated from the playoffs, giving the team little incentive to rush the star defensive end back on the field. Isaac Rochell will stand to handle a sharp uptick in snaps if Bosa is indeed unable to face the Chiefs on Sunday.