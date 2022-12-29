The Chargers designated Bosa (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday.
The transaction clears the way for Bosa to practice for the first time since suffering a groin tear in late September and ultimately requiring surgery. Because he hasn't played since Week 3, Bosa won't be a safe bet to get activated from IR in advance of this Sunday's game against the Rams, even if he fares well in his two practices this week. The Chargers will have 21 days to evaluate Bosa before he would have to be moved to the 53-man active roster, so he could be a candidate to play Week 18 in Denver or during the wild-card round of the playoffs if he's not activated for Week 17.