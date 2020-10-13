Bosa (ankle/knee/triceps) recorded one sack, two quarterback hits and a tackle in Monday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Saints.

It was clear Bosa was limited by long list of injuries as the Chargers opted to just use the pass rusher sparingly. The end result saw the fearsome pass rusher record just 37 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but he still managed to bother quarterback Drew Brees just about every time he dropped back to pass. The bye week probably couldn't have come at a better time for Bosa, who will look recover from his laundry list of injuries in time for the Week 7 matchup against the Jaguars.