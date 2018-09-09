Bosa could miss 2-to-4 weeks with a bone bruise in his foot that the team fears is a fracture, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bosa has already been deemed out for Sunday's opener against the Chiefs, but a possible four-week timeline is tough to swallow. The 23-year-old racked up 23 sacks over his first two seasons in the league. For now, Isaac Rochell will be the Chargers' starting left defensive end.