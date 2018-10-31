Chargers' Joey Bosa: Misses practice again
Bosa (foot) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Bosa has yet to suit up for a game this season after suffering a mid-foot sprain in August. Although he's doubtful to play Sunday against the Seahawks, he hasn't officially been ruled out yet, which seems to suggest his foot his progressing toward full health. Until that time comes, however, expect Isaac Rochell and Damion Square to continue to fill in for Bosa on the defensive line.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
A flurry of trades in the last week shook up the wide receiver landscape. Jamey Eisenberg sorts...