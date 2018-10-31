Bosa (foot) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

Bosa has yet to suit up for a game this season after suffering a mid-foot sprain in August. Although he's doubtful to play Sunday against the Seahawks, he hasn't officially been ruled out yet, which seems to suggest his foot his progressing toward full health. Until that time comes, however, expect Isaac Rochell and Damion Square to continue to fill in for Bosa on the defensive line.

